The Team for Accessibility and Reasonable Accomodation, an initiative by Vidya Sagar to create a team of professionals that would make personal and work spaces more accessible and safer for PwDs, is hitting the ground running.

The young team completed a three-month training, and has settled down to executing six projects, including a tweak of accessibility features at a Montesorri school.

What is of greater significance is that it is now engaged in brainstorming sessions aimed at providing inputs to the Museum of Possibilities, a project that is expected to witness the convergence of various groups working for the welfare of PwDs, which would working in collaboration with the State Commisionerate for the welfare of the Differently-Abled.

Krishna kumari, project associate at TARA, says, “Through the brainstorming sessions we have had so far, we believe the focus should be on providing adaptive and assistive devices under the following domains. One, independent living (kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room), which would take into consideration “activities of daily living” (ADLs) and “instrumental activities of daily living” (IALDs), which encompass areas such as continence management and mnaging medicines. Two, education. Three, vocational. Four, workplaces. Five, leisure, which covers the broad categories of gardening, music and sports. Six, transport. and seven, mobility.”

Team TARA consists of Bhavna Botta, social media manager; Hari Shangar, resource manager; and Krishna Kumari and Vedavalli, who are both project associates.