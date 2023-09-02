Meet ‘Spiderman’ at this paediatric oncology ward in Chennai  

September 02, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

At the Paediatric Hemato-Oncology unit at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, balloons float in the air. Wearing party hats, carrying gifts and a cake, medical students walk near a bed singing ‘Happy birthday to you...’ The ward is suffused in music and dance.

Medical students are delivering a different medicine – laughter.

Following a visit to Australia, in 2009, Dr J Julius Xavier Scott from the Department of Paediatric Oncology had a discussion with his students about the necessity of “psycho-social support” for children undergoing treatment.

“I told them how “clown doctors” would do a round of the wards in Australia, have a play date with a child and about all the other ways in which they inspired hope in children and parents. The students decided something similar should be done here,” says Dr. Julius, who specialises in Pediatric Hemato Oncology

Med Hope Foundation is an informal group started by the final year MBBS students of Sri Ramachandra Medical College in 2011. Over the years, the Foundation has grown with juniors adopting new programmes.

“No committent is required of students. All that we ask the medical student is to loosen up and not communicate like a doctor,” says Dr. Julius.

Creating a database of student donors was among the early initiatives. “We then conducted camps in communities outside the college to create awareness, and also started a fund for offering scholarships to students,” says Adanma Ayanambakkam, who is from the first batch and now an assistant professor in Hematology Oncology at Stephenson Cancer Centre, University of Oklahoma in the United States.

Origami sessions, storytelling and art are among the most popular activities in the wards.

“Along with my classmate Guhan Ramamurthy, we presented a report on the impact made by the Foundation at the annual scientific meeting of Australia and New Zealand Childhood Hematology Oncology in 2013,” says Dr Adanma.

While a bunch of programmes are lined up every year ahead of Cancer Day, impromptu activities are encouraged to effect a sense of lightness around the ward.

Niranjan Ragavan, a student council member, recalls the expression of gratitude he saw in a parent of a child with leukaemia.

There are students from other medical courses who also volunteer at the ward.

“A student from occupational therapy comes in spiderman costumes, a big hit among children,” says Jahnavi S, who is pursuing internship.

According to the Facebook page of the Foundation, they have had fundraising events where Late SP Balasubrahmanyam took part in a live concert in 2014. Similarly, in 2016, singer Chinmayi was associated to fund treatment for children.

Med Hope has also won the “The Most Innovative NGO Award” at the Can India Conclave at TATA Cancer Research Institute in 2013.