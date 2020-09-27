Meet on gynaecological cancers held to mark awareness month

Oncologists highlight early detection and prevention

The need for HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination for adolescent girls, screening for cervical cancer every five years after the age of 30, learning the risk factors, identifying symptoms for early detection and steps for cancer prevention were highlighted by gynaecologic oncologists during a discussion on gynaecological cancers on Saturday.

With September being Gynaecologic Cancer Awareness Month, the Association of Tamil Nadu members of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) organised a discussion on gynaecological cancers.

Talking about cervical cancer, Abraham Peedicayil, head of department, Gynaecologic Oncology, Christian Medical College, Vellore, said HPV vaccines had averted 20 deaths for every 1,000 persons vaccinated. “It is a high impact vaccine. It is licensed for those above nine years of age but the ideal time is during the early teens. The vaccine is safe for all ages and no serious side effects have been reported,” he said. He noted that screening for cervical cancer should be done for every five years after the age of 30.

“Ovarian cancer is the seventh commonest cancer in women in our country but it is the deadliest of all gynaecological cancers. Unlike uterine cancers that have bleeding, ovarian cancer has vague symptoms, is diagnosed late, and has no early tests,” said Anbu Subbian, consultant — gynaecologic oncologist, KMCH, Coimbatore.

She added that some women were prone to higher risk — older age group, family history, obesity, endometriosis, infertility drugs and smoking.

“The symptoms are persistent bloating, eating less, feeling fuller, abdominal and/or back pain, trouble with your bladder and bowel... A family history of ovarian, breast, colon or uterine cancer can put you at a higher risk of ovarian cancer. Learn your risks and listen to your body,” Dr. Subbian said.

Jaishree Gajaraj, gynaecologic oncologist, Apollo Cancer Institute, said the stigma associated with cancer still existed.

“People diagnosed with cancer feel it is a deadly disease, while relatives and friends keep away from patients. That cancer means death is not true,” she said.