Meet Mohana Priya who suddenly finds herself in the driver seat of her life

An initiative crankstarted in a garage way back in 1997 is now making itself felt on the roads of Chennai. With that humble genesis, Association for Non Traditional Employment for Women (ANEW) has managed to reach out to 15,000 underprivileged women, crafting careers for them in various domains including personal transport. As one of its interventions, ANEW is populating city roads with autos operated by women. Unintendedly yet powerfully, these women auto drivers serve as mascots for the NGO and its training programmes, tucked away in interior Anna Nagar.

MohanaPriya from Tambaram is the latest mascot of ANEW’s brand of empowerment. Following training to be an auto driver, Mohana Priya received a brand new auto, one of the seventeen subsidised autos made possible by RC Adyar Pink Auto Project.

“This auto is my biggest award. My life’s turning point,” Mohana says, beaming with pride, as she took her new ride for a spin after the ceremony at the ANEW office located in Anna Nagar. “Raising a child with special needs, my world turned upside down when I became a single parent. My son is now 8 years old, and my husband left me when my son was only 4, because he has autism spectrum disorder (mild autism),” she says, reflecting on how far she’s come to find something of her own, her auto today.

Mohana’s leap into driving an auto was totally unplanned. While waiting in the lobby of NIEPMD centre for her son to finish a program, she spotted an advertisement calling for driving enthusiasts to join the free driving course at ANEW. This opportunity was what she needed at the moment- a chance to rebuild her life from the ground up. Although she always pictured herself becoming a nurse from childhood, and even has a Bachelor’s degree to back it up, she comments, “I did not opt for nursing because I am the primary caregiver for my son. I needed a job that lets me earn well and take care of him, at the same time. Driving seemed the best option for me. When he is at school, I can hit the road,” she says, “But you know, I did not know how to ride a two-wheeler, let alone a three-wheeler when I first came across this idea,” Mohana adds.

Now, Mohana Priya is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead in this business, and she has been given on road training, after road training and has been provided the necessary tools and guidance. “I have immersed myself in learning everything about my auto, and I will continue to learn the auto, in and out. So, I am confident in every ride I take. A couple of weeks from today, I am planning to get on the auto apps. I don’t want to wait at the auto stand getting caught up in the bargaining chaos. The apps seem much safer for women auto drivers,” she remarks.

Mohana also shares that except for her mother, her family members turned their back on her, and says, currently, her journey is about seeking to rediscover herself and evolving into a stronger version despite her setbacks, “My mother is my biggest support system; she has never left my side. Mainly with her motivation, I am able to rebuild my life. Although the stereotypes about women drivers persist, many women I know in this field have even received awards for their dedication in driving. Regardless of any negative comments, we drive, and we drive well,” she says.

Additionally, Mohana Priya is a part of ‘Veerapengal’ WhatsApp group, a community of 800 auto women in Chennai dedicated to uplift each other, providing support to newbie auto drivers who might have doubts or questions. Another inspiring auto driver, also named Mohana, from the ANEW auto project, serves as the trainer for these hopeful newcomers.

“This driving auto is going to elevate her life to the next level,” Geethanjali M says, who handles the driving project at ANEW, from enrollment to placement.

