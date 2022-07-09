Meet J-Bot on Jawa Day

He would park himself at Egmore on July 10

He derives his shoulders and upper limbs from a butterfly-shaped crash guard. He finds his torso — the sternum, clavicle and ribs tucked neatly into place — in a fuel tank. A coloured line runs through the tank suggesting the presence of the vertebrae.

The pelvis is neatly traced by an air filter box. Exhaust pipes make two stumpy legs that rest on coiled shocks which serve as footwear. A headlight completes the face.

That is J-Bot, the one who would receive a “hiya” — and probably, an “ahoj” (that is how the Czechs meet and greet) as well — from everyone gathered for a “birthday bash” at Hotel Ashoka in Egmore on July 10.

J-Bot has been put together from discarded parts of old Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, and he is emerging out of the shadows of an extended lockdown.

He had taken space partially in reality, and largely in the mind when the pandemic struck. July 10 — the hallowed day for Jawa and Yezdi enthusiasts — went by twice without much activity on the ground, and some helpful jabber on the screens.

Srinivasan Kashyap, one of the founders of Roaring Riders Club, underlines that the group wanted to make J-Bot their mascot, and his time has finally come.

Truth be told, J-Bot is middling: He certainly needs to put on some weight and character too.

A bot can speak, and can wear more of the Jawa of 1960s and its cousin, Yezdi, and possibly some of the most inviting parts of their latest avatars as well. The possibilities are vast.

A visual offering of this nature would be lapped up, as the Jawa name is on more lips — much younger lips — now, thanks to its resurrection on the roads.

Srinivasan agrees and adds that J-Bot is a work in progress. The robot can be made articulate, and even be enabled to make some smart moves, and one may not even have to dig deep into robotics to achieve this effect.

For now, J-Bot would be focussed on pulling off the July 10 show at Egmore by being a being a silent presence and a willing selfie mate for droves of Jawa and Yezdi enthusiasts.

“We have made merchandise around J-Bot,” says Srinivasan, and adds that he would be conspicuously present on t-shirts.