Meet concludes

The first annual conference of the Indian Society for Facial Trauma, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery of Otorhinolaryngologists (ISFARO), ISFAROCON, concluded in the city recently.

The meet was held from January 24 to 26, and the theme was ‘Unite and Share Knowledge’.

Seven international and 25 national faculty participated, and over 200 doctors took part. ENT, plastic and maxillofacial surgeons and ophthalmologists came together to create a new beginning in the field of facial plastic. Live workshops on aesthetic procedures like laser, botox, hair transplant, medical photography, sand 10 instructional courses on courses of facial trauma and reconstructive procedures were discussed. A live cadaveric dissection demonstration, telecast from the Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Porur, was the highlight of the conference. The event was inaugurated by Mohan Kameswaran, ISFARO patron and managing director of the Madras ENT Research Foundation; Venkatasamy R., plastic surgeon; P. Jayanth Kumar, president; and P. Vijaya Krishnan, secretary of ISFARO.