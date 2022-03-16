‘Meet and Greet’ service launched at Chennai airport

Staff Reporter March 16, 2022 21:46 IST

Staff Reporter March 16, 2022 21:46 IST

Passengers will get assistance to carry their baggage and help with check-in and other formalities

Passengers will get assistance to carry their baggage and help with check-in and other formalities

Under the new service, passengers will get a person to carry their baggage and complete formalities on payment of ₹500. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

For senior citizens or children or any passenger who travels alone and needs assistance, a new “meet and greet” service at Chennai airport has been launched. This facility will provide the passenger with a staff to carry their baggage and help with check-in and other procedures in the domestic and international terminals. Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said this facility would start soon in both domestic and international terminals. There will be counters in both departure and arrival halls and passengers have to pay ₹500 for this facility. Speed Wings, an agency which does the service in Kochi airport, has got the contract at Chennai airport as well. “At present, in domestic, we will assist the passenger with check-in and leave them at the security gate. At the international terminal, we can go up to the immigration counters. We are working with airlines and AAI to get a special queue to take them directly without waiting time up to the boarding gate,” an official of Speed Wings said.



Our code of editorial values