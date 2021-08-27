Meera Mitun arrested in another case, gets bail

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 01:18 IST

Model-turned-actor Meera Mitun was arrested in an another case registered against her last year in Chennai on Thursday.

She was arrested and lodged in prison for casteist slurs recently. Meera was formally arrested by personnel from the M.K.B. Nagar police station on a complaint from an event manager, Joe Michael, on the charge of threatening him. On Thursday, they produced her in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore and sought two-day custody.

She moved a bail petition, which the magistrate granted. After this, the police took her back to prison.

