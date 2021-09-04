Meera Mitun arrested again

Model-turned-actor Meera Mitun alias Tamil Selvi was arrested in yet another criminal case.

Recently, the Cyber Crime Police arrested her for allegedly using a casteist slur in a social media video against a community and booked her under seven Sections of the IPC and the SC and ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act. She has since been in judicial custody.

On August 26, she was arrested on a complaint of criminal intimidation filed by an event manager at the M.K.B. Nagar station. On Friday, she was arrested for threatening a hotel manager in the Egmore station limits. She was granted bail by a court.