Chennai

Meera Mitun arrested again

Model-turned-actor Meera Mitun alias Tamil Selvi was arrested in yet another criminal case.

Recently, the Cyber Crime Police arrested her for allegedly using a casteist slur in a social media video against a community and booked her under seven Sections of the IPC and the SC and ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act. She has since been in judicial custody.

On August 26, she was arrested on a complaint of criminal intimidation filed by an event manager at the M.K.B. Nagar station. On Friday, she was arrested for threatening a hotel manager in the Egmore station limits. She was granted bail by a court.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 1:03:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/meera-mitun-arrested-again/article36282811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY