Meera Mithun’s mother files plea with police to find her daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother of model and actor Meera Mithun lodged a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner's office asking the police to trace her daughter.

On August 9, Meera and her friend were arrested by the CCB for their derogatory comments against dalits in a video they had released over social media. Later, they were released on bail.

When they did not turn up at a city court on September 6 for trial, an arrest warrant was issued. The CCB is looking for her. Under these circumtances, Meera’s mother Shyamala has lodged a missing person complaint.