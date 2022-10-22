Meera Mithun’s mother files plea with police to find her daughter

The CCB is also searching for the actor who failed to turn up at a city court for trial on September 6, thus violating her bail condition

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 22, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother of model and actor Meera Mithun lodged a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner's office asking the police to trace her daughter.

On August 9, Meera and her friend were arrested by the CCB for their derogatory comments against dalits in a video they had released over social media. Later, they were released on bail.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When they did not turn up at a city court on September 6 for trial, an arrest warrant was issued. The CCB is looking for her. Under these circumtances, Meera’s mother Shyamala has lodged a missing person complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
missing person
cinema
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app