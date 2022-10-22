Chennai

Meera Mithun’s mother files plea with police to find her daughter

Mother of model and actor Meera Mithun lodged a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner's office asking the police to trace her daughter.

On August 9, Meera and her friend were arrested by the CCB for their derogatory comments against dalits in a video they had released over social media. Later, they were released on bail.

When they did not turn up at a city court on September 6 for trial, an arrest warrant was issued. The CCB is looking for her. Under these circumtances, Meera’s mother Shyamala has lodged a missing person complaint.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
missing person
cinema
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2022 8:31:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/meera-mithuns-mother-files-plea-with-police-to-find-her-daughter/article66045073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY