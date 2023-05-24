Meenambakkam registers 40.6 degrees Celsius due to delayed setting of sea breeze

May 24, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Due to a delay in setting of the sea breeze, the Meenambakkam weather stationregistered a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This is a departure of 1.5 degrees Celsius from the normal high temperature for the station. The one at Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Cyclone Warning Centre, said the deviation was due to the delay in setting of the sea breeze. On May 16, the Meenambakkam station recorded an all-season high of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has also forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning over one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areaes till Sunday.

For Chennai, on Thursday, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius.