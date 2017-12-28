Meenambakkam records coldest day of the month

Nippy weather is here to stay for two or three days as rain continues to evade most parts of the State. Meenambakkam recorded the coldest day of the month with the minimum temperature dipping below 20 degree Celsius on Tuesday night.

During the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Meenambakkam recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degree Celsius, which is two degrees below the average for the month. According to IMD records, Meenambakkam experienced its coldest day of the decade on December 10, 2013, when the night temperature dipped to 18 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, Tuesday night seemed to have been warmer for those in the city as Nungambakkam registered a night temperature of 23.4 degree Celsius, which is two degree Celsius above normal temperature.

Chennaiites may continue to experience misty mornings and the minimum temperature will be around 23 degree Celsius.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said such weather will continue as rainfall activity has come down and the northeast monsoon is in its final legs. Night temperature has been dipping steadily in some of the interior parts of the State. Ground frost may occur in a few places over the hilly ranges of the Nilgiris district till the weekend.

Weather blogger K.Srikanth said the difference in weather trends in the city could be due to the influence of the land breeze over Meenambakkam, which is farther away from the coast. Places like Nungambakkam would have recorded a higher night temperature because of the moist easterly winds.

Sporadic showers

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department also expects some sporadic showers around the State during the year-end. As on Wednesday, the seasonal rainfall over the State is at a deficit of 8%. The State has received 40 cm since October 1.