Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam cross 40 degree Celsius, hottest places in TN on Monday

With a weak sea breeze disappointing its residents, Chennai city experienced quite a hot day on Monday. The maximum temperature was 40.6 degree Celsius at both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam, which recorded the highest temperatures among all the 30 weather stations in the State.

According to data provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here, Meenambakkam, which lies inland and away from the sea, was the hottest in the State since Friday. Winds from dry areas, including Rayalaseema and Karnataka, are pushing the sea breeze and not letting it to enter the land to cool it down.

The southern and western districts are cooler now because of the rainfall in Kerala, explained P. Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

He said that maximum temperatures in the State are expected to gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next four days. However, one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal might experience light to moderate rain in the next few days.

