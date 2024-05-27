ADVERTISEMENT

Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam cross 40 degree Celsius, hottest places in TN on Monday

Published - May 27, 2024 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Maximum temperatures in the State are expected to gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next four days, says P. Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Director General of Meteorology

The Hindu Bureau

With a weak sea breeze disappointing its residents, Chennai city experienced quite a hot day on Monday. The maximum temperature was 40.6 degree Celsius at both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam, which recorded the highest temperatures among all the 30 weather stations in the State.   

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here, Meenambakkam, which lies inland and away from the sea, was the hottest in the State since Friday. Winds from dry areas, including Rayalaseema and Karnataka, are pushing the sea breeze and not letting it to enter the land to cool it down.

The southern and western districts are cooler now because of the rainfall in Kerala, explained P. Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. 

He said that maximum temperatures in the State are expected to gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next four days. However, one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal might experience light to moderate rain in the next few days.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US