Meenambakkam Metro to get multilevel two-wheeler parking

Chennai Metro plans to introduce a multilevel parking for two-wheelers at Meenambakkam Metro soon.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, they have installed a two-wheeler parking facility that can hold about 20 motorcycles as a pilot project.

“At present, we are testing the facility. During the testing period, we will check if the facility can safely hold vehicles. We have to study the wind speed and see if vehicles stand or fall off” said an official.

“After the testing period, we will see what issues need to be fixed, rectify them and then open it for the public,” the official said.

“Only after its safety is ascertained, will it be implemented in other stations, as per necessity,” he added.

Meenambakkam Metro has a footfall of nearly 2,500 on a daily basis and its parking lot has a capacity of 200 to 250 vehicles. Hundreds of people travelling from Pammal, Pallavaram and Chrompet leave their vehicles at the Airport Metro and take the train.

Increasing demand

But the parking there fills up fast during peak hours in the morning, officials added. Therefore, commuters go to Meenambakkam, the next nearest station. The demand has been rising and we decided to implement the multilevel parking here for a start, officials added.

CMRL plans to have a multilevel car parking in Vadapalani Metro as well.