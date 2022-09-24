Meenakshi College secretary felicitated

The Hindu Bureau September 24, 2022 21:45 IST

K.S. Lakshmi, secretary of Meenakshi College for Women, was felicitated for receiving the Ambassador of Goodwill Award, in the city on Saturday. Ms. Lakshmi, who had served as district governor, Lions Club International, district 324 A1, was presented the award in recognition of her service towards the betterment of the society over the past decades. The award was instituted by Lions International to members who have contributed to society.

Felicitating Ms. Lakshmi for her award at a meeting organised by Lions Club International District 324 M, N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., said she followed in the footsteps of her father and the college’s founding secretary K.R. Sundararajan who was one of the doyens of education in the city.

Industrialist Nalli Kuppusami Chetti said Ms. Lakshmi was instrumental in creating a disciplined society through her students. Mohammed Naveen, Lions International district governor; and R. Mathanagopal, club’s international director (2022-2024), spoke.