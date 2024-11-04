Medway Hospital and RED Health team up to enhance ambulance services

Medway Hospital and RED Health have teamed up to enhance ambulance services, focusing on improving patient care and response time.

Through this collaboration, RED Health will station a fleet of six ambulances at Medway Hospital in Kodambakkam, including four advanced life support and two basic life support units, equipped to ensure swift response in critical moments.

The partnership commenced with a flagging-off ceremony held at Medway Hospital on Monday. Venkata Panidhar, Group CEO, Medway; T. Palaniappan, Chairman, Medway; Nagappan, EVP Purchase and Supply Chain; Ruby, Chief People Officer; Thiruvenkadam, Admin Manager; Sridhar, Operations of Medway Hospital; and Linkesh, Regional Manager Growth of RED Health were part of the event.