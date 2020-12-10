MedIndia launches webinars

Chennai

10 December 2020 01:30 IST

The first of the four international webinars began in November

MedIndia Hospital has launched webinar on the practice of gastroenterology owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar series has been designed by T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman of MedIndia Hospitals and Academy.

The first of the four international webinars began in November and three have been schedule for December 12, January 23 and February 20.The webinars have been endorsed by the American College of Gastroenterology and the Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. It is also accredited by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising