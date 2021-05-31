MedIndia Hospitals launches obesity preventive kit

CHENNAI

31 May 2021 00:07 IST

MedIndia Hospitals launched an obesity preventive kit to commemorate World Digestive Health Day, observed on May 29.

The aim is to spread awareness and enable people to get their health on track, said T.S. Chandrasekar, hospital chairman and chief gastroenterologist.

A person can calculate his/her body mass index, assess his/her physical activity and check the calorie intake requirement. The hospital has provided an obesity helpline — 12789 and 044-28312345 — to offer free tele-obesity counselling.

To access the kit, visit http://www.medindiahospitals.com/obesity.