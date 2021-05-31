Chennai

MedIndia Hospitals launches obesity preventive kit

MedIndia Hospitals launched an obesity preventive kit to commemorate World Digestive Health Day, observed on May 29.

The aim is to spread awareness and enable people to get their health on track, said T.S. Chandrasekar, hospital chairman and chief gastroenterologist.

A person can calculate his/her body mass index, assess his/her physical activity and check the calorie intake requirement. The hospital has provided an obesity helpline — 12789 and 044-28312345 — to offer free tele-obesity counselling.

To access the kit, visit http://www.medindiahospitals.com/obesity.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 12:08:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/medindia-hospitals-launches-obesity-preventive-kit/article34684779.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY