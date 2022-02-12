‘Medications cannot be the cure for every heart failure’

Chennai

Experts at webinar call for early evaluation

Heart failure and the various treatment modalities were discussed during a webinar on “Advanced Heart Failure Treatment”, held as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series on Friday.

Speaking at the webinar, presented by Kauvery Hospital, S. Aravindakumar, chief consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Kauvery Heartcity, Tiruchi, noted that predominantly dyspnea, palpitations and fatigue were the common symptoms that patients came in with.

“If heart failure is not treated properly, it could lead to rapid deterioration over a period of time,” he said during a presentation and added, “All our advanced heart failure management will revolve around preventing less symptomatic patients from progressing to higher symptomatic patients or treating and saving patients who are very sick.”

“While medications could give a relative risk reduction of 20% or 30%, it cannot be the cure for every heart failure. We need to go beyond medications and this is advanced heart failure treatment,” he said. Some of the procedures were angioplasty, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG), valve surgery, and advancements such as a percutaneous valve replacement, and pacemakers, he noted. “Every practitioner and every patient should be encouraged and taught about all primary prevention and treatment. If a person has a heart failure eventually, which could be for a variety of reasons such as a heart attack or valve disease, then we have to treat it with a lot of medications. If not, we need to do interventions,” he said.

Considering the prevalence of diabetes and myocardial infarctions as well as younger patients in the country, he said screening could start from the age of 30. If there was a family history, there should be annual health check-ups. Kumud Kumar Dhital, programme director, Heart and Lung Transplantation unit, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said, “When we talk about heart failure, what we are suggesting is that the heart is unable to supply sufficient blood to all the organs and tissues that require it and at the level that they require…” On surgery for end-stage heart failure, he said when all options of medical management, bypass surgery, valve replacement and pulmonary endarterectomy become impossible, there was mechanical circulatory support and transplantation. “If the heart problem cannot be managed medically or through various interventions, then the person should be considered early and reviewed to see if he/she is a heart transplant candidate and if so, be placed on the waitlist as soon as possible,” he said.