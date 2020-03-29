Medical varsity postpones admissions

The Directorate of Medical Education has postponed the admission process for postgraduate programmes offered in the State, indefinitely.
The DME, on its website, said that following the lockdown, “due to unforeseen circumstances”, the DME had postponed the release of merit list and counselling “till further orders”.
Two days ago, the Directorate General of Health Services had suspended the release of results of the first round of counselling, that was due on the day.
