Medical university to monitor examinations using AI

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, in the coming years, will check on malpractices during examinations using Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to Sudha Seshayyan, Vice Chancellor of the university.

Examinations conducted for MBBS, dental, Indian system of medicines and allied health sciences in 500 centres would be monitored through AI. Through this, malpractices such as interaction between two students in the exam centre, exchange of answer scripts, a student moving from his/her place to another person’s seat and copying would be captured immediately at a surveillance room to be set up in the university.

Such a facility was being set up with help from the Madras Chamber of Commerce.

A team has been formed to monitor the works and a separate surveillance room was being set up at the university with the aim of preventing all kinds of malpractices in exam centres, she said in a press release. From February 3, nearly 12,000 students of 37 colleges are appearing for the MBBS examination (except first year students) in 35 centres.

In the last few years, the conduct of examinations was recorded through Closed Circuit Television cameras and video footage was sent through CDs every day and analysed, she added.

This year, the university has made arrangements to monitor the 35 exam centres through a centralised live surveillance system in the VC’s room. The students were informed about being watched through the surveillance system.

Two centres were banned from conducting exams this year following malpractices during the previous examination.

She added that examination for first year MBBS students would be conducted in September as per the advice of the Medical Council of India.