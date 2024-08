Hundreds of youngsters participated in a marathon organised by the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University here on Sunday. The event, ‘Freedom Run’ was held as part of Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in every house) in the run-up to the 78th Independence Day celebrations. The run was flagged off by Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi. College students, youth and fitness enthusiasts participated in the run that commenced at Olcott School in Besant Nagar.

