Medical university convocation on March 5

CHENNAI

03 March 2020 01:30 IST

A total of 17,590 graduates from various fields of medicine will receive their degrees and diplomas at the 32nd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University on Thursday. As many as 2,303 medical, 1,482 dental, 1,018 graduates from the Indian Systems of Medicine and 12,787 graduates from allied medical sciences, will receive their certificates on the occasion. Candidates who have won medals and certificates in both PG and UG programmes will receive their prizes in person. A hundred and thirty medals, besides 12 special certificates and awards to 112 academic proficiency prizes will be distributed, said university Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan. Former ISRO chief K. Kasturi Rangan will deliver the convocation address and former chief of BARC R. Chidambaram will deliver a special lecture. The programme will be live streamed via www.tnmgrmu.ac.in.

