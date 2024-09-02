Medical student dies near Kancheepuram

A 23-year-old medical student was found dead on the hostel premises of a private medical college near Kancheepuram, on Sunday night. Police said it was a case of suicide.

The victim, identified as Sherly, from Thoothukudi, was a final year student of medicine at Meenakshi Medical College. On Sunday, around 8.30 p.m., she was found dead near the hostel premises. She was immediately rushed to the college hospital and provided emergency treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries. Police sources said she took the decision due to personal reasons.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)