Medical shop owner hacked to death near Vandalur

He had reported to the police about a gang demanding protection money two years ago and was harassed by them to withdraw the case, say police

December 31, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A medical shop owner, who had reported to the police about a gang demanding protection money two years ago, was hacked to death by the gang on Friday in Otteri, near Vandalur.

The police identified the victim as Vinoth Kumar, 44, a native of Thoothukudi, who lived in Vandalur and ran a medical shop on Vandalur-Otteri Main Road. After closing up for the day on Friday, Vinoth Kumar was on his way to a bakery when a gang of four hacked him to death.

The Otteri police sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. The police said Vinoth Kumar had recorded a video of Silambarasan and his associates demanding protection money and reported it to the police two years ago. Following this, Silambarasan was remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan’s associates had constantly harassed Vinoth Kumar to withdraw the case in the past two weeks. Since he had refused, they murdered him, the police said. Special teams have been formed to nab the suspects. Investigation is on.

