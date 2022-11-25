Medical officers welcome stipend to foreign students doing internship in Tamil Nadu government medical colleges

November 25, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) has welcomed the government order sanctioning stipend for foreign medical graduates pursuing Compulsory Medical Rotatory Internships in government medical colleges in the State.

In a statement, association general secretary M. Akilan said they had placed a demand to the Health Minister for granting stipend to foreign medical graduates taking up internship in government medical college hospitals as denying them pay violated their rights.

In a Government Order of November 22, the government sanctioned stipend to foreign medical graduates/Indian medical graduates of other States pursuing Compulsory Medical Rotatory Internship in State medical colleges on par with internees of the State. A monthly stipend of ₹25,750 for 2022-2023 was sanctioned.