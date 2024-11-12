Medical officers told to take measures to reduce TB burden

In line with the instructions received from the Union Health Ministry on reducing the burden of tuberculosis (TB), the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has directed medical officers to take up immediate vulnerability mapping, screening for symptoms with X-ray followed by Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) for those found symptomatic or with abnormal findings in X-ray in the State.

The presumptive TB testing rate should be increased to a minimum 3,000/lakh population with at least 70% TB cases receiving upfront molecular test (NAAT). The medical officers have to ensure use of X-ray for TB screening up to the level of village to detect TB early and effectively manage asymptomatic cases, according to the directorate.

Efforts should be taken to ensure early detection of TB and upfront use of molecular diagnostics in identifying the right type of TB to provide appropriate treatment based on the pattern of drug resistance. Considering that almost 43% of patients diagnosed with TB have a body mass index of less than 18 indicating under-nutrition, nutrition assessment of all patients and corrective measures would not only save lives but will also help in reducing the chances of infection among household contacts if nutritional support is provided to the family.

Death audit, similar to maternal and infant deaths, needs to be institutionalised for TB deaths. This would help in identifying local issues related to access, timely services and health systems that can be addressed at the level of District Collectors to prevent TB deaths in the future.

Expansion of TB preventive therapy services to other vulnerable population groups such as persons with diabetes, immune-compromised, under-nourished is critical as it can significantly reduce the burden of TB in the community,the directorate said.

Uninterrupted availability of drugs, diagnostics and consumables critical for maintaining the momentum should be ensured in consultation with the Central TB Division. The medical officers were told to follow the guidelines and parameters to make One Stop TB centres fully functional as an effort to eliminate TB.

