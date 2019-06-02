Chennai

Medical glue to treat varicose veins

Enables quicker recovery for patients

A medical adhesive is now being used to treat varicose veins in what doctors call a walk-in and walk-out procedure for patients.

On Saturday, 40-year-old Thanigavelu, an electrical supervisor from Puducherry, who was suffering from varicose veins for the last few years, underwent a minimally-invasive procedure using “VenaSeal” closure system at Apollo Hospitals.

V. Balaji, senior consultant-Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said traditionally, surgical stripping was the available option for patients with this ailment. The vein was removed under general anaesthesia and it took two weeks to a month for the patient to fully recover. Thermal ablation came next, in which laser or radio frequency was used to treat and seal the varicose veins in a minimally-invasive procedure. However, this involved multiple injections of local anaesthesia.

Conventional issues

“We now have a new technology to treat varicose veins. But a lot of people do not approach doctors for treatment as they think that the procedure is painful, complicated and has side effects,” he told reporters on Saturday. In this, a catheter is passed through a small hole into the diseased vein and the adhesive is injected to seal it. “This has been time-tested in the U.S. and Europe,” he added. Being introduced in India, the procedure is performed in an hour and would enable quicker recovery for patients, he said.

