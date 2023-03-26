Medical experts discuss advances in pulmonary medicine, lessons from COVID-19

March 26, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Spike in influenza cases and long COVID-19 are emerging as persistent health concerns in the post-pandemic scenario, said experts at the Apollo Chest Summit in Chennai on Sunday.

Recent advances in the field of pulmonology interventions and the potential impact of long COVID-19 were discussed in the summit, which was headed by Dr. R. Narasimhan, Senior Respiratory Physician, Apollo Hospitals.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said there were a lot of lessons from the COVID-19 for doctors working in the area of respiratory medicine.

“In the beginning it [COVID-19] threw us into a deep dark hole. Doctors from various fields such as infectious diseases, respiratory medicine came together and found ways and means to battle it,” she said in a video message at the summit. Ms. Reddy outlined the ways in which early disease detection has been improved with techniques including biomarkers and genetic markers.

Dr. Sathya Bhama, Director, Clinical Advisor, Apollo Hospitals inaugurated the summit and recounted doctors’ experience of handling a steady deluge of patients during the second wave of the pandemic with additional cases of patients with black fungus and other pulmonary ailments.

Highlighting the link between influenza and long COVID-19, Dr. Suresh Kumar, an infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospitals, said viral pneumonia is one of the leading causes of mortality.