Medical education officials await govt. nod

The Supreme Court vacating the stay and directing the Central Board of Secondary Education to release the NEET results on Monday did not bring much cheer to students in the State or the health officials, who are fighting a legal battle against imposition of NEET for admission to seats under the State government quota.

Over 78,000 candidates in the State appeared for NEET, whose scores could be used for admission to around 6,000 seats in government, self-financing and deemed universities, if implemented.

Finance Minister D. Jayakumar, who spoke to the media on the sidelines of a function at a college here, reiterated the State government’s stand that it would vehemently oppose NEET. “We have stated that our government is against NEET.”

To media queries, the Directorate of Medical Education said it was ready to issue applications forms once the State government gave them the permission.

DME A. Edwin Joe said, “We have readied the format for prospectus. Once the government gives us the go-ahead we would be able to issue the application forms within 24 to 48 hours.” Dr. Joe said.

Admissions begin

Meanwhile, Anna University’s Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University have started the admission process.

Doctor’s Association for Social Equality’s general secretary G.R. Ravindranath has suggested that the State government call for an all-party meeting to chalk out a strategy to exempt the State from NEET. The State government had passed two pieces of legislation that is pending Presidential assent, he pointed out.