Medical college wins 6 patents

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, BIHER- Bharath University, has obtained six patents for various medical care products.

The patents, include for apparatus to determine bone mineral density; pharmaceutical composition exhibiting anti-viral activity against human parainfluenza virus; embalming fluid; a fixative changing pump to remove used formalin from museum jars; a bio-compatible sustained-release nano-particle pharmaceutical formulation to treat multi-drug resistant bacteria; and bio-synthesis of egg albumin doped zinc oxide nano-particles exhibiting anti-cancer property.

The college is in talks with companies in India and abroad for technology transfer and commercialisation of its patents.

College Dean W.M.S. Johnson said the institution had a vibrant and thriving research ecosystem.