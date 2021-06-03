Chennai

Medical college wins 6 patents

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, BIHER- Bharath University, has obtained six patents for various medical care products.

The patents, include for apparatus to determine bone mineral density; pharmaceutical composition exhibiting anti-viral activity against human parainfluenza virus; embalming fluid; a fixative changing pump to remove used formalin from museum jars; a bio-compatible sustained-release nano-particle pharmaceutical formulation to treat multi-drug resistant bacteria; and bio-synthesis of egg albumin doped zinc oxide nano-particles exhibiting anti-cancer property.

The college is in talks with companies in India and abroad for technology transfer and commercialisation of its patents.

College Dean W.M.S. Johnson said the institution had a vibrant and thriving research ecosystem.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 2:07:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/medical-college-wins-6-patents/article34712255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY