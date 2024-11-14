Medical college student found dead 

An 18-year-old medical college student was found dead under unnatural circumstances at his hostel room in Porur, on Tuesday night. Police said it was a case of suicide.

The victim has been identified as Rishikesh, 18, native of Komarapalayam in Namakkal district. He was studying the first year of the medical course in Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Porur. Police sources said he took the extreme decision as he was under depression due to personal loss. Police recovered his body and conducted an investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

