Medical camps launched for reducing public health risk during Northeast monsoon

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated the special medical camps in Shenoy Nagar in the presence of Greater Chennai Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan

November 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation has launched special medical camps during the rains this Northeast monsoon.

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated the special medical camps in Shenoy Nagar in the presence of Greater Chennai Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan. Mr.Subramanian also inspected the construction of an urban community health centre in Shenoy Nagar.

“We had 4,401 people benefit from our 45 camps. As many as 1,902 men and 2,499 women were screened. A total of 53 fever cases and 562 acute respiratory infections were identified and treated. In addition, 2,663 people with other diseases were treated,” said an official. As part of monsoon preparedness, more medical camps will be organised in vulnerable areas of the 200 divisions of Chennai Corporation. 

