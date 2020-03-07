Chennai

Medical camp for women in Vellore

In an effort to celebrate women in public life, District Police HQ, Vellore, and Christian Medical College organised a medical camp for policewomen and spouses of policemen in Vellore.

Women above the age of 30 years were given medical check-up including pap-smear and clinical breast examination by experts. 65 women benefited from the camp, said a press release from the Office of Superintendent of Police, Vellore.

