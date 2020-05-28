Chennai

Median height being increased on OMR

TNRDC has begun work to increase the height of the median on a stretch from Madhya Kailash to Tidel Park-Tiruvanmiyur Junction on OMR on Wednesday.

TNRDC has begun work to increase the height of the median on a stretch from Madhya Kailash to Tidel Park-Tiruvanmiyur Junction on OMR on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M_Karunakaran

The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) has begun work to increase the height of the median on a 1.75-km stretch of Rajiv Gandhi Salai, popularly known as OMR. This, officials said, will help reduce jaywalking between Madhya Kailash and Ramanuja IT Park junction.

"Despite providing a traffic signal along with pedestrian crossing near Indira Nagar bridge, people continue to climb over the median to reach the other side. This could cause accidents, especially during lean hours," explained a source in the TNRDC.

The agency is in the process of removing the old blue pipes that were damaged and rusty in most portions and replacing them with stainless steel grills. "Similar grills have been used in the city by other departments as well. Hopefully, pedestrians will not climb over them," an official explained.

The work, being undertaken at a cost of ₹1.92 crore, is expected to take a month to complete. S. Suresh, a resident of Kandanchavady, said that driving on the stretch at night was especially difficult due to the presence of trees. "People would just jump and run across not bothering to wait for vehicles to pass. The median could also be lit in a better manner to ensure safety of motorists and pedestrians," he suggested.

