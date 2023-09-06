Media has an important role in taking welfare schemes to masses, says Radhakrishnan

September 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan laid emphasis on the importance of the news media in taking the several welfare schemes of the Central and State governments to the masses.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was inaugurating the two-day Regional Workshop for Field Publicity Officials of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in the city on Wednesday.

The Corporation Commissioner said the fast growth of the news media across various platforms, including social media and print, would easily take the several welfare schemes, particularly for women and senior citizens, to the beneficiaries. He cited the awareness created by news media of the various precautionary measures for COVID-19 helped in controlling the pandemic.

V. Palanichamy, Director-General South Zone (incharge), Central Bureau of Communication (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands) of the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting, said it had been found that more than 84% of the people were able to change their attitude based on the information propagated and in this, field publicity officials played an important role.

M. Annadurai, Additional Director-General, Press Information Bureau and CBC, spoke.