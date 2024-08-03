Rejuvenate minor waterbodies to aid flood mitigation, say Medavakkam residents

Residents of Medavakkam, a locality which was heavily inundated during last year’s northeast monsoon, want minor waterbodies to be rejuvenated for a comprehensive flood mitigation in their locality.

While the Medavakkam lake, which is spread over 75 acres, is being rejuvenated, residents said two other small waterbodies still await restoration measures. Breaches in waterbodies and absence of surplus courses led to inundation in Medavakkam and its neighbouring areas during Cyclone Michaung last year.

Arjun Shankar N., a resident of Medavakkam and a volunteer, said Kalleri and Chinna Eri, two other thangals along the Medavakkam lake in Vadakkupattu, needed to be rejuvenated too. While Kalleri suffered a breach during last year’s monsoon, Chinna Eri does not have a channel to discharge surplus water, leading to rainwater flowing into residential areas.

Residents wanted the lakes to be deepened and bunds to be strengthened ahead of the monsoon. Measures must be taken to link Chinna Eri to the nearest storm-water drain leading to the Pallikaranai marshland.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) had taken up work to construct a 1.5-km cut-and-cover drain to link the Medavakkam lake and Pallikaranai Anai Eri through Thiruvalluvar Salai. The storage in the lake is also being monitored, and surplus water will be let out through a weir ahead of heavy rain.

Officials added that steps were being taken to alleviate flooding in the locality and prevent breaches in waterbodies during the upcoming northeast monsoon. Improvement works at Kalleri would be carried out after the drive to clear encroachments.

