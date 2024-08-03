GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rejuvenate minor waterbodies to aid flood mitigation, say Medavakkam residents

They want the lakes — Kalleri and Chinna Eri — to be deepened and their bunds to be strengthened ahead of the monsoon. They also demand a surplus water course from Chinna Eri that linked to the nearest storm-water drain

Updated - August 03, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Breaches in waterbodies and absence of surplus courses led to inundation in Medavakkam and its neighbouring areas during Cyclone Michaung last year. Photo: File

Breaches in waterbodies and absence of surplus courses led to inundation in Medavakkam and its neighbouring areas during Cyclone Michaung last year. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. Karuunakaran

Residents of Medavakkam, a locality which was heavily inundated during last year’s northeast monsoon, want minor waterbodies to be rejuvenated for a comprehensive flood mitigation in their locality.

While the Medavakkam lake, which is spread over 75 acres, is being rejuvenated, residents said two other small waterbodies still await restoration measures. Breaches in waterbodies and absence of surplus courses led to inundation in Medavakkam and its neighbouring areas during Cyclone Michaung last year.

Arjun Shankar N., a resident of Medavakkam and a volunteer, said Kalleri and Chinna Eri, two other thangals along the Medavakkam lake in Vadakkupattu, needed to be rejuvenated too. While Kalleri suffered a breach during last year’s monsoon, Chinna Eri does not have a channel to discharge surplus water, leading to rainwater flowing into residential areas.

Residents wanted the lakes to be deepened and bunds to be strengthened ahead of the monsoon. Measures must be taken to link Chinna Eri to the nearest storm-water drain leading to the Pallikaranai marshland.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) had taken up work to construct a 1.5-km cut-and-cover drain to link the Medavakkam lake and Pallikaranai Anai Eri through Thiruvalluvar Salai. The storage in the lake is also being monitored, and surplus water will be let out through a weir ahead of heavy rain.

Officials added that steps were being taken to alleviate flooding in the locality and prevent breaches in waterbodies during the upcoming northeast monsoon. Improvement works at Kalleri would be carried out after the drive to clear encroachments.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.