Medavakkam and other southern suburbs may have a respite from floods as WRD begins work to construct floodwater channels

February 29, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Medavakkam, which was one of the localities in Chennai that witnessed heavy flooding in December last year, may have a respite as work to link surplus water between lakes has begun.

The Water Resources Department recently started work to construct a cut and cover drain, linking Medavakkam lake and Anai eri through Thiruvalluvar Street for a length of nearly 1 km. The new channel would carry about 500 cubic feet of water per second, noted officials.

The locality had borne the brunt of disaster caused by cyclone Michaung and was heavily inundated for many days. Residents had then sought a defined surplus course from Medavakkam lake to alleviate flooding.

The department now plans to complete construction of the channel in two months. Work has also been initiated simultaneously to build channels to bridge missing gaps between various waterbodies in southern suburbs.

Officials said a new 940-metre channel is being built from Moovarasampattu tank to Madipakkam tank and another 910 metre channel to connect excess water from Madipakkam tank to Keelkattalai surplus course at a cost of ₹34 crore. These channels would together carry about 800 cusecs of floodwater. Similarly, work has been taken up to build a channel to link excess water from surplus course of Sembakkam tank to the waterbody in Nanmangalam. These flood mitigation projects would be completed by August.

However, residents of Medavakkam said digging work on Thiruvalluvar Street would block access to other areas for several households. Residents of this area were unhappy as the street had been black topped only three weeks before. Lack of coordination of PWD (WRD) with Medavakkam panchayat had led to the locals suffering, said S. Rajamohamed, a resident.

Most of the residents are senior citizens numbering more than 5,000 living here would face hardships due to the project. Residents said they should have been informed of alternative arrangements for vehicle movements as March and April were exam months for children. Locals said the panchayat authorities and WRD must provide connectivity through Seetharaman Street to reach Vadakkupattu Main Road. Another route could be considered through Dharmaboopathy Nagar.

Experts suggested that watershed level study for each river in Chennai basin should be made for better water management and flood mitigation plan. O.M.Murali, a researcher who has carried out studies with Presidency College on Chennai floods, said physical vulnerability of each river basin should also be carried out periodically using satellite images to know the flood hazard zonation. Besides restoration of Pallikaranai marshland, which is one of the key flood regulators, flood buffer zones or open spaces must be created along the waterways to reduce flood impact.