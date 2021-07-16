Medals awarded to 646 personnel of the Greater Chennai Police

Service recognised: Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal giving out medals in Egmore on Thursday.

CHENNAI

16 July 2021 02:46 IST

As many as 208 personnel from the Law and Order, Crime wing; 196 from the Traffic wing; 74 from the Armed Reserve; and 168 from the Central Crime Branch, Intelligence, Modern Control Room and other units were chosen for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals this year.

As many as 646 police personnel received the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals on Thursday for completing 10 years of service without any adverse remarks.

Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal presented the medals at Rajarathinam Stadium.

Every year, the State government announces the medals to those in the ranks of grade-I constables, head constables and special sub-inspectors (SSIs), and havildars in the Armed Reserve .

Appreciating the awardees, Mr. Jiwal listed various welfare measures initiated for personnel at the time of the pandemic, with 95% getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 59% receiving both the doses.

“In the interest of police personnel, efforts have been taken to redress their grievances on matters relating to transfers and housing. Several schemes are being implemented to improve the well- being of police personnel and reduce their stress,” he added.