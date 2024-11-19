ADVERTISEMENT

Medal winners in T.N. Police’s sports team given cash awards

Published - November 19, 2024 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and the medal winners of the Tamil Nadu Police’s sports team. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal presented cash awards, amounting to ₹22 lakh, to seven medal winners who participated in the 67th All India Police Athletics Championship 2018 held in New Delhi.

The announcement of the cash awards to help police personnel participate in national and other sports events has resulted in the State police sports team securing 12 medals — three gold, four silver, and five bronze — in the 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster 2024, which was organised in New Delhi from November 10 to 14.

In the athletics meet organised by the Delhi Police, in association with All India Police Sports Control Board, 76 players represented the State police sports team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US