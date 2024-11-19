 />
Medal winners in T.N. Police’s sports team given cash awards

Published - November 19, 2024 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and the medal winners of the Tamil Nadu Police’s sports team.

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and the medal winners of the Tamil Nadu Police’s sports team. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal presented cash awards, amounting to ₹22 lakh, to seven medal winners who participated in the 67th All India Police Athletics Championship 2018 held in New Delhi.

The announcement of the cash awards to help police personnel participate in national and other sports events has resulted in the State police sports team securing 12 medals — three gold, four silver, and five bronze — in the 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster 2024, which was organised in New Delhi from November 10 to 14.

In the athletics meet organised by the Delhi Police, in association with All India Police Sports Control Board, 76 players represented the State police sports team.

