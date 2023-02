February 08, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is employing 78 mechanical sweepers to clean the roads. The work has been split up between Chennai Enviro, the Corporation and Urbaser Sumeet who have each provided 17, 16 and 47 mechanical sweepers respectively. An average of 25 to 30 km of cleaning work per day is being carried out by these vehicles in each zone. The Corporation maintains 387 km of 471 bus route roads and 5270 km of 34,640 internal roads.

