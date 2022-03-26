‘Mechanical engineering must go with related disciplines’

Special Correspondent March 26, 2022 00:37 IST

Special Correspondent March 26, 2022 00:37 IST

Mechanical engineering must go with disciplines such as instrumentation and control system, computer science and communication for long term sustainability, said Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj.

Mr. Velraj was inaugurating a three-day international conference on advances in mechanical engineering, organised by SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

There was a need to include multidisciplinary subject in the curriculum of mechanical engineering along with essential core subjects, he said. As many as 525 participants from various countries attended the event which dwelt on integrating AI, AR, IoT, data science in the curriculum to fulfil the requirement of industries. Senior faculty from the institute participated in the event.