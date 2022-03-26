‘Mechanical engineering must go with related disciplines’
Mechanical engineering must go with disciplines such as instrumentation and control system, computer science and communication for long term sustainability, said Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj.
Mr. Velraj was inaugurating a three-day international conference on advances in mechanical engineering, organised by SRM Institute of Science and Technology.
There was a need to include multidisciplinary subject in the curriculum of mechanical engineering along with essential core subjects, he said. As many as 525 participants from various countries attended the event which dwelt on integrating AI, AR, IoT, data science in the curriculum to fulfil the requirement of industries. Senior faculty from the institute participated in the event.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.