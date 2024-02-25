ADVERTISEMENT

Mechanic murdered by five persons in Pallikaranai

February 25, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Pallikaranai Police filed a murder case under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old mechanic of Pallikaranai was murdered by a five-member gang headed by his brother-in-law Dinesh on Saturday night.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Praveen, a resident of Ambedkar Street in Pallikaranai, was working as a mechanic and had recently married Sharmila (21), who was residing in a nearby locality, against the wishes of the girl’s family in October last year.

On Saturday night, Praveen had told Sharmila that he was going to purchase dinner in a restaurant. While he was returning, he received a call from Sharmila’s brother Dinesh to visit a liquor shop nearby. As he went to the liquor shop, Dinesh along with his four friends Stephen, Vishnuraj, Sriram, and Jothilingam, murdered him with knives and escaped. 

The Pallikaranai Police filed a murder case under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as the victim belonged to the Scheduled Caste and arrested the five accused persons on Sunday morning. 

