Mechanic dies after falling from fourth floor in Choolaimedu
An inebriated 40-year-old technician dealing with car air conditioners died after falling from the terrace of the house he was staying in Choolaimedu on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as Suresh.
The police said Suresh wanted to sleep on the terrace as he was unable to do so on the ground floor of his house on 3rd Street of Veerapandi Nagar in Choolaimedu. He lost his balance while climbing up the steps and fell from the fourth floor. He was killed on the spot.
The Choolaimedu police filed a case and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.
