Meat seized in various parts of Chennai

Civic officials on Sunday seized huge quantities of meat and fish transported for sale, in violation of the complete lockdown. For instance, more than 400 kg of meat and fish were seized by officials in Kodambakkam early on Sunday.

Officials said meat was sold illegally at various localities after the Greater Chennai Corporation ordered the closure of meat shops and fish stalls during this phase of lockdown.

Officials said they have closed 2,700 meat shops because meat was “non-essential commodity.” All the four slaughter houses in the city have been closed by the Corporation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said the traders did not oppose the move to close meat shops as crowds were increasing the risk of infection. However, residents reported that traders continued to sell meat at double the price during the lockdown.