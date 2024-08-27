ADVERTISEMENT

Measures will be taken to ensure smooth flow of water in Cooum ahead of northeast monsoon: MAWS Department

Published - August 27, 2024 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents have complained that debris dumped in the riverbed as part of the Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway has been obstructing the flow of water in many areas in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Some residents are also using portions of the Cooum riverbed as makeshift playgrounds thanks to the piles of construction debris in it. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department is set to launch measures to ensure smooth flow of water in the Cooum during the northeast monsoon, whose onset is expected in October.

Large amounts of debris dumped in the riverbed to facilitate the construction of the Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway is obstructing the flow of water in many residential areas in the city. Residents have flagged the issue, demanding quick measures by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in coordination with the Water Resources Department (WRD).

In many locations, the width of the Cooum has been reduced by about 50% because of the debris. Some residents are also using portions of the riverbed as makeshift playgrounds thanks to the piles of construction debris in it.

Demands for remediation

Concerned about the flood risk, residents have asked the councillors to discuss the reduction in the width of the Cooum at various wards in the Corporation Council meeting on Thursday. Residents have also demanded the Corporation to use drones to assess the reduction in the width of the Cooum in each locality. Other local bodies on the outskirts have also planned to assess the impact of the Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway project on flood preparedness in their neighbourhoods.

WRD Officials said the width of the Cooum had reduced from 173 m to around 50 m in some areas. Owing to the dumping of debris, many stretches of the river had been further reduced to less than 50 m in the past few months. Civic agencies are expected to discuss alternatives to facilitate smooth flow of water in the river this week. Once the flood risk along the river is assessed after the meeting this week, measures to restore the river’s flood resilience will begin in each locality.

